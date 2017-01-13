Newhouse votes in favor of first step to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement after supporting House passage of S. Con. Res. 3, the FY17 Budget Resolution.

“Obamacare is broken, and beginning the reconciliation process is the first step of a unified Republican government’s promise to repeal it in order to provide relief for Americans hurting under this failed law,” said Rep. Newhouse. “Repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate and maintaining protections for people with pre-existing conditions are key elements of the House Republicans’ Better Way blueprint for health care. I look forward to working with all of my colleagues in the House and Senate, as well as the incoming Trump administration, on timing for repeal and additional legislative details for replacement to provide all Americans with more choice, flexibility, and lower costs.”