Local entrepreneur offers private snowplow service

TRI-CITIES, WA - While most of us are wishing the temperatures would rise and the snow would melt, that's not true for everyone here in the Tri-Cities.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen caught up with one of many who's making lemonade out of lemons.

Not only is John Allstead an entrepreneur, but he's offering a service that could make this winter a lot easier for many of us here in the Tri-Cities. We found him near North Jefferson Street.

"We call this liquid gold," Allstead said.

So what has Allstead so excited?

He and his crew are hiring themselves out to plow driveways and streets the city can't or won't get to, and right now, business is good. So good, in fact, that he's put his normal job remodeling houses on hold.

"As the weather is getting really bad as it has been, it's been getting hard to get to the jobs and things so we've told our customers while the heavy snow is here we're taking off and plowing roads and driveways," said Allstead.

Still, it's hardly a walk in the park. Allstead estimates he's in his plow from about 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 or 5:00 a.m. the next morning.

But like all things, he knows it won't last.

"The snow will stop, all the driveways will get plowed, so it will come to an end, so you got to take advantage while it's here," said Allstead.

Business is so good, Allstead says he's already looking into getting more equipment for next winter.