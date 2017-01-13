Unattended food cooking on stove starts fire that leaves one homeless

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Fire crews were dispatched to a possible structure fire at the Meadows Apartment complex with reports of smoke coming from the first floor. The first arriving crew Engine 95, found one unit on the first floor well involved in fire in the kitchen area. The crew made entry and quickly extinguished the fire to prevent it from extending into other units. Engine 95 which is just a few blocks away was quick to respond and stop the spread of the fire. There were no occupants in the apartment and no civilians or firefighters were injured.

In the initial stages of the fire, additional arriving fire crews had to evacuate 9 additional units, sending the residents out into the cold air. A Yakima Transit bus was requested to the scene to keep the residents warm but was canceled as we were able to get a nearby location to shelter the residents during the fire. Jeff Pfaff. YFD PIO, stated, "We were very lucky that the neighbors were home and saw the smoke from this unit, this could have been a much larger fire within minutes."

The fire was contained to the one unit and is not livable. The occupant will be assisted by the Red Cross.

"This fire was 100% preventable" says Jeff Pfaff, YFD PIO. "When cooking, always stay by the stove, never leave the room or go outside when food is on your stove."