West Valley School District's techniques receive national recognition

YAKIMA, WA - A local school district is receiving national recognition for its innovative techniques.

West Valley School District will present at the 25th Annual Model Schools Conference this summer all the way in Nashville, Tennessee.

The qualified districts were chosen by the International Center for Leadership in Education over in New York.

West Valley was chosen for its Five Steps to Student Success framework, Pre-K initiative, and partnerships with Boeing and Microsoft.

Mike Brophy, Superintendent for the district, says the conference will be a great place to get ideas for further innovation.

"One of our five goals is continual improvement," Brophy explains. "We operate on a continual improvement model. We're never satisfied, we're always looking for things we can do, ways we can continue to improve. So we're excited to have the opportunity not only to present, but to learn from other districts."

He also says qualification for this conference shows parents their kids are in the right place.

"Parents want to know that their kids are getting the best possible education. Because, what it really comes down to is when kids get through the system, they're going to compete with kids from all different schools," said Brophy. "So it's our responsibility to prepare West Valley kids [so] that they will be able to compete and compete well with kids from other districts."

West Valley's program has high expectations for its students, and the Five Steps to Student Success model receiving this national attention includes everything from Kindergarten readiness, reading and math benchmarks, to getting students college-ready.

Brophy says the most important thing to recognize is the dedication of the district's outstanding teachers to make the system work.