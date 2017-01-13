Winter weather halts KID canal lining progress

KENNEWICK, WA - For months now, the Kennewick Irrigation District has been working on strengthening the city's canals.

Unfortunately, all this winter weather has gotten in the the way of their progress. Reporter Kristina Shalhoup spoke with one of KID's engineering managers today, who told her what's causing the problems and how they plan to move forward with the project.

The Kennewick Irrigation District will be getting in their overtime hours.

"We've lost almost a month's worth of work due to inclement weather," said Jason McShane with KID.

A month's worth of work on lining the canals that bring Kennewick residents their water.

"We're working right now on a federal grant, using a plastic lining to prevent the canals from having any seepage, and to reduce our risk from having any canal breach," McShane said.

And while the single digit temperatures have made the outdoors unpleasant for the rest of us, for KID...

"More than just the cold, the weather and the wetness also affects this," said McShane. "The lining that we work in cannot be put down when there's water on the lining."

This includes water coming from the snow and ice already on the ground, as well as any future precipitation. But that isn't the only problem.

"The challenge we're having right now is that even the batch plants are shut down right now because of the temperatures."

But even with too much snow and no cement, Jason isn't worried.

"This is not overly concerning, but we're going to have to be right on top of things to get done in time."

Once the weather warms up, by working around the clock and bringing in extra staff, KID aims to have this stretch of canals finished by the end of March.