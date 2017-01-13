OneAmerica fighting to turn Yakima into a "sanctuary city"

YAKIMA, WA - It's a hotter topic now more than ever: immigration. On Saturday, group OneAmerica will be rallying at the Millennium Plaza in Yakima at 11:00 a.m. to discuss immigrant rights.

"This is going to be a very huge action because this is going to be national, state, and local action that we are going to do," said Mary Lopez, organizer for OneAmerica in Yakima.

In Yakima, this discussion of equality has been going on for a while now and most recently it has taken the form of a possible resolution that could turn Yakima into a sanctuary city of sorts.

"Meaning we won't take into account age, gender, ethnicity, immigration status when we provide services," said Randy Beehler, spokesman for the city of Yakima.

This resolution wouldn't become a law or even an ordinance, but rather a declaration that Yakima doesn't discriminate, which Mary Lopez says is a step in the right direction.

"Our position is really strong on making Yakima County a welcoming city; sanctuary city," Lopez said. "It doesn't matter what the name is, but it needs to be a safe place for everyone."

And no matter what their odds may look like, Lopez says that OneAmerica will continue to fight for equal rights.

"They're calling us names, they're calling us illegal aliens, criminals," said Lopez. "And as we know, we are not criminals, we are not illegal aliens. No human beings are illegal."

The discussion on making Yakima a non-discriminatory city continues this Tuesday at City Hall at 6:00 p.m. Those who would like to comment on this topic are encouraged to attend and voice their opinion.