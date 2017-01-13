West Benton firefighter offers snowplowing service in honor of two Prosser men lost

PROSSER, WA - A West Benton firefighter is giving his time to a mourning community in honor of the two local young men whose lives were lost.

Flags are flying at half staff around Prosser today in the wake of the deaths of James Wildman and Dylan Bolt, Prosser natives who died in a car accident last Saturday. The flag outside the West Benton Fire and Rescue Station is at half staff as well, but someone inside is taking it one step further to bring the community together: by plowing snow, and plowing it wherever it's needed.

"We have a four-wheeler we do the station with when there's too much snow," said Robert Haringa, West Benton firefighter.

Ever since, it's stayed right there...until Wednesday.

The West Benton Fire Chief initially had doubts about Haringa's mission.

"He was like, 'You sure you want to do this? You realize you're going to be pretty busy, right?' I was like, 'More power to it.' So we made a Facebook post," Haringa said.

That post was a hit.

"The first person, Becky's Corner, I got there and I had 17 missed calls and 30 some texts and this was just within an hour," Haringa said.

Right now, Haringa doesn't know where the money will go, but he does know two projects that were near and dear to the two men's hearts: The Wounded Warrior Project, and they were hoping to put together a scholarship fund for the class of 2017.