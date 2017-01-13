Family and friends of Dylan Bolt gather to give cheers of remembrance

PROSSER, WA - Today was Dylan Bolt's funeral in Prosser, and after the service, friends, family, and the community gathered at one of his favorite places to remember him.

Today, the town of Prosser is quiet as the community remembers the life lost too soon, belonging to a young man, brother, son, best friend, U.S. Marine, and once a team captain.

"I was like 13."

"I think, like, 2007."

For Steven and Shane, they spent today remembering how far back their friendships with Dylan go.

"We lived on the same road," said Steven, "he was just down a couple miles."

But today, Steven's not meeting him in their old neighborhood, and Shane isn't meeting him on the football field. Instead, they're at one of Dylan's favorite places.

"I mean, every time I'd come down to Prosser I'd come here and see him, hang out, and drink a couple beers," Shane said.

According to Dylan's mom's cousin, one of the owners of Bern's, it was like a second living room to him and his friends.

"Just kind of a quick stop-by, and on the weekends, if the band was playing."

A very emotional day as people trickled in after the funeral services, all ordering Dylan's favorite beer.

"Rainier, yeah, we got a pitcher," Steven said.

And taking a moment to cheers, to life, to Dylan, and to all those who will miss him so very much.