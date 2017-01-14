Man rescued from PHS roof

PASCO, WA.-- Another snowy rescue today, but this one, from the roof of Pasco High School. A man was on top of the roof, cleaning off snow, when fire crews say he had a medical emergency.

Pasco Fire arrived on the scene, and after seeing how steep the access-ways to the roof were, had to use their straight stick ladder to get him down

"We use what's called a stokes basket, which we carry beside the ladder, to package the patient in. He then gets strapped in their very securely. We attach a rope to it for safety while we're placing him on the ladder," Pasco Fire Captain, Ken Meyers told KNDU.

With the firefighter's help, the man was safely lowered back down to the ground. He was taken to the hospital but, luckily, is expected to be okay after this terrifying ordeal.