Confluent Space first annual 24-hour paint-a-thon

RICHLAND, WA.-- While we're seeing a blanket of white on the ground, one group of people in Richland is spending twenty-four hours immersed in color.

Saturday at noon, painters gathered at the confluent space on Williams Boulevard in Richland for a twenty-four hour paint-a-thon in order to raise money for Confluent Space.

We spoke with Michael Nemo, one of the participants today, who told us how he got started as a painter.

"It started watching my mom draw, just casually," Nemo told KNDU, "She was a very good artist but she didn't know it. She didn't pursue it, and it stuck with me."

Now, equipped with plenty of caffeine, Michael and his fellow painters will be able to showcase their talents for twenty-four hours straight. Happy painting to them!