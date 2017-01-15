Locals rally for Affordable Care Act

RICHLAND, WA.-- Saturday afternoon, community members joined together at John Dam Plaza for a rally in support of keeping the Affordable Care Act.

Some attended hoping to share their enthusiasm, others to share their beliefs. However, many attended after feeling that they had been personally affected by the ACA, otherwise known as "Obamacare".

Tara Fox was one of those attendees, who told KNDU, "It's a good starting point. It's not perfect, we can work on it. But it's a good starting point."

Earlier this week, Congressman Dan Newhouse voted in favor of a bill that repeals several components of the Affordable Care Act. In a statement he said that he's looking forward to working with his colleagues in the House and Senate to repeal the ACA and replace it with something that gives Americans more options and flexibility at a lower cost.