Ways you can honor Martin Luther King Jr.

NBC RIGHT NOW - This year marks the 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Bell Ringing ceremony at Columbia Basin College. All to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King's life work.

At the celebration, the college will once again recognize people in the community who really lead by example in continuing the efforts started by Dr. King.

Organizers say its so important to them to continue hosting this event because Dr. King's message is still something that is needed today.

Leah Gillette, the Co-Chair for the Diversity Committee at CBC says, "for other people to feel empowered, regardless of their skin color, to treat people kindly and to really move toward equality and equity so there isn't a divide in our community."

It will be right by the MLK statue, along with the bell ringing and award presentation, there will be refreshments, and a few words by a local influential civic leader.

The event starts at noon today and it's free.

In Toppenish you can honor Dr. King with their seventh annual Peace March. It starts at ten this morning at the Toppenish Medical Dental Clinic at 510 W 1st Ave. From there, participants will march to Toppenish Middle School where there will be live performances and speakers.

There will also be a Peace March in Yakima today. They'll be meeting on 5th Ave. And MLK Blvd. at 11:30 a.m. They will be marching to the Yakima Convention Center where there will be a program honoring Dr. King at 1 p.m.

