Washington based fruit company buys Oregon grower

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - A family-owned fruit company in Washington has purchased Oregon's largest grower and packer of fresh apples.



Wenatchee, Washington-based Foreman Fruit Company has acquired Earl Brown and Sons of Milton-Freewater, Oregon. But the deal allows the Browns to remain and manage local operations involving more than 1,000 acres of apples and 115 acres of wine grapes.



The families worked out a partnership that allows his business to keep its name and its employees. It gives the Browns access to more money for continued growth; the company is already planting another 60 acres of apples and 10 more acres of grapes.



Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.