Local homeless teen talks about her experience attending the inauguration

01/25/17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - A local teen is back after her trip to Washington D.C. to attend the inauguration.

Reporter Mackenzie Maynard caught up with Sharon Alfaro, whose trip was cut short because of our weather last week...but she says it's still a trip she'll never forget.

"I was supposed to leave Wednesday and arrive Wednesday night, but I flew out Thursday night," Alfaro said.

While the weather delayed her trip, the time Alfaro spent in Washington D.C. for the historic weekend was well worth it.

"I was really happy I could be in the city, not just that but I witnessed history twice."

Her lifelong dream of being at the presidential inauguration became a reality, although today she was pretty honest about it.

"I'm not going to lie, I was a bit disappointed," Alfaro admitted. "I was preparing for a huge speech and I felt like it was very short."

Regardless, this teen struggling to find a place of her own felt very at home this weekend.

"I felt a bit privileged that I could see history taking place," she said.

She told us that it wasn't her last trip, but one to remember forever.

"It was a pretty awesome trip, never forget that experience."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

PASCO, WA - With the inauguration this week, we've been talking with members in our community who are making the trip across the country for the historic day.

Today, Reporter Mackenzie Maynard talked with one Pasco teenager who's making her dream a reality.

Meet Sharon Alfaro...she's currently living at My Friend's Place, a teen shelter in Kennewick.

"I really want to go," said Alfaro, "and I kept telling my mom 'I want to go, I want to go'."

Now a high school student at Chiawana, she's always had the goal to visit D.C. since her elementary school days.

"Every two years they took fifth and sixth grade students to Washington D.C.," Alfaro said. "And ever since fourth grade I wanted to go, I was so excited that was my goal; it wasn't graduation, it was D.C."

Sharon aspires to be a lawyer; in fact, this past summer she visited Stanford University through Envision Experience, an organization that provides a variation of programs for well-rounded students of all ages to pursue leadership opportunities. That same organization invited her to go to D.C. for their 2017 Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit.

"This is my time to shine," Alfaro said. "I was really excited and it was my time to shine, but I was, like, really excited because I could show everyone who told me I couldn't do it I can do it."

She told us that this inauguration is especially important to her.

"I'm an advocate for women and an advocate for Latinos, and it's important for me to go and make a statement with my presence and showing people this is what we can do."

She flies out Wednesday and told us that she'll be taking a lot of pictures and soaking up this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.