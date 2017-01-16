Preparing your home for when the snow melts

RICHLAND, WA - Although many of us are looking forward to warmer temperatures this week, there is some concern about the flooding that will occur when all of the snow melts.

Reporter Mackenzie Maynard talked with the owner of a concrete foundations company today, who told us how we can prepare our homes and businesses.

With the amount of snow we have, it's safe to expect a couple inches of water when it all melts. We spoke with Kyler Westfall with Concrete West, and he says water is the enemy when it comes to your foundation because it can create mold and a lot of havoc, especially if you have a basement.

But you don't have to wait for the water to come. Westfall says there are some preparations you can take now, like shoveling out your foundation.

"Pull some of the snow two to three feet away...a little more is better," said Westfall. "And get that channeling a different direction away from your house, that's probably your best bet."

You also want to double check your basement walls if you have a basement, to make sure no water is seeping through.

If you have any doubts, Westfall suggests calling your local building inspector to find out if there are any existing problems with your foundation to avoid further structural issues.