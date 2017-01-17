Firefighters say arson is to blame for early morning fire in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Crews say arson is to blame for a fire at the Bi-Mart in Yakima. The call came in just after two Tuesday morning on the 1200 Blk. Of N 40th Ave.

The Yakima Fire Department says when they first got on scene they saw smoke coming from the back of the building. The fire was on the second floor storage area, luckily the sprinkler system was able to keep the fire under control until firefighters were able to get it out.

There was over $1,005,000 worth of damage from the fire and the standing water. Bi-Mart is closed and they are not sure when they will reopen.

Crews are investigating the fire as an arson.

