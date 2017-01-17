Guests evacuated after early morning fire in Yakima hotel - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Guests evacuated after early morning fire in Yakima hotel

Guests evacuated after early morning fire in Yakima hotel

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department was called to a fire at the Ledgestone Hotel on the 100 Blk. Of N Fair Avenue just before 6 Tuesday morning. 

When crews got there they saw smoke coming from the building. About 45 guests were evacuated. Firefighters say the fire was coming from a clothes dryer and that it was accidental. 

Luckily no one was hurt.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures