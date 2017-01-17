WAKE UP YOUR PET- How to handle and help feral cats

Other great resources for information on feral cats are Tri-Cities TNR on Facebook and Pet Over Population Prevention.

KENNEWICK, WA- There are hundreds of feral cats in the Tri-Cities and volunteers through Petsmart's Trap-Neuter-Return program say those numbers spike in the spring when cats have kittens.

As a community we can help these cats, especially during times of freezing temperatures. Creating a styrofoam or plastic home with insulation is an easy and cost efficient way to do so.

Patrick McKennon with Petsmart says these small shelters can help these animals to keep warm and eventually help with overpopulation. When you see a feral cat with a tipped ear, that means the cat is fixed. If the cat doesn't have a tipped ear McKennon suggests reaching out to Prevent Homeless pets in Benton City. They can provide help with trapping the cat and have it spayed or neutered at their clinic for feral cats. According to McKennon you should not try to handle a feral cat as they are usually scared of people.

McKennon tells NBC Right Now Petsmart charities are the largest funder for the Trap-Neuter-Return program in the United States. They have subsidized more than 1.4 million spay or neuter surgeries since 2009.

