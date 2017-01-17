Frozen pipes create stress for local church

KENNEWICK, WA - Freezing temperatures are causing headaches, for some of us worse than others. Now imagine being a renter, having your pipes freeze, then burst, and not knowing who's responsible for the damages. Havengrace Church is that exact situation right now, after working hard for over a year to have a place to call their own.

The sounds of fans buzz in the building that houses Havengrace Church as lead pastor Will Cain works to repair and recover after the building's pipes froze, causing a leak.

"They called me and said 'Pastor, the church is flooded'. I said 'What?' - 'It's flooded, the pipes burst and water is everywhere', so I rushed up here and as soon as I walked through the doors, my heart dropped to my stomach," said Pastor Cain, who rents out the building.

Havengrace moved into the building in Kennewick late last year. For Pastor Cain and his congregation it was a moment of moving forward, but the damages caused by the freezing pipes are fighting against them.

"We have been quoted anywhere from 8 to 15 thousand dollars in cumulative damages," said Cain.

But the question remains - whose responsibility is it?

The landlord, who asked to remain anonymous, tells NBC Right Now the responsibility falls on whoever is at fault.

"We tried to keep this building preheated, but still some things are out of our control," said Cain.

Despite the issues, Pastor Cain says it's all in God's hands.

"In spite of the situation, God is still getting the glory and good is coming out of the bad," said Pastor Cain.

While Havengrace tries to pick up the pieces of the damage, NBC Right Now is waiting to hear back from a local lawyer who works in this realm of tenant/landlord legalities.

In the meantime, if you want to help Havengrace Church in their recovery from the water damages, click here.