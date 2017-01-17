BBB appoints Tri-Cities Marketplace Manager

RICHLAND, WA - Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest is proud to welcome Anna Bruggeman as Marketplace Manager for the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas.

Bruggeman formerly served as Director of Marketing and Business Branding for Century 21 Tri-Cities. She joins BBB’s Marketplace Development Team, who serves the communities of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Montana and Western Wyoming.

“We are thrilled to have someone like Anna situated in southcentral Washington,” Tyler Andrew, CEO, said. “The Tri-Cities and Yakima areas have a thriving business community that BBB is excited to be a part of.”

Bruggeman lives in Richland with her husband and two boys. She currently serves as an Ambassador for the Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce.

As the Marketplace Manager for Tri-Cities, Bruggeman will host and attend community and private sector events, provide educational workshops and serve as a liaison for BBB to the local community, businesses and media.

Bruggeman can be reached at 509-820-9916 or by email at anna.bruggeman@thebbb.org. To learn more about Bruggeman and BBB’s Marketplace Development Team visit bit.ly/marketplaceteam.