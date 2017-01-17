McMorris Rodgers announces eastern Washington native as new Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers today announced that Walla Walla native Ian Field will serve in her Congressional office as Chief of Staff.

“With this new year comes a renewed commitment to deliver excellent customer service to people and families all across Eastern Washington, and I’m excited to see what the future has in store as we think big and challenge the ‘status quo’ in Washington, D.C.,” said Rep. McMorris Rodgers. “Ian has a deep understanding of the issues facing our area -- there isn’t a corner of the district that he doesn’t intimately know thanks to his many years serving on the ground throughout the Fifth Congressional District. Ian is uniquely qualified to lead my team as we continue to listen to people in our area and advocate on their behalf.”

A Walla Walla native, Ian previously held a variety of roles in the Congresswoman’s Congressional office based in Spokane and Washington, D.C., where he focused on constituent outreach and communications.

During his time with McMorris Rodgers, Field has worked on important Eastern Washington priorities, including advocating for the completion of the North-South Freeway, improving forest health to prevent fires, reforming the VA to bring better care to veterans, and advancing hydropower.

Field is a Walla Walla Valley Academy graduate and alumnus of Walla Walla University.

Other key staff announcements include: