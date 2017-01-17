Oregon State Penitentiary reports inmate death

SALEM, OR - An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) inmate died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. As with all unanticipated deaths in state prisons, the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation.

At approximately 8:14 a.m., Tuesday, January 17th, Dtanyum Huey, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell, where he was the sole occupant. Medical staff began life-saving efforts to no avail. He was pronounced deceased at 8:40 a.m.

Huey entered Oregon DOC custody on December 1st, 2016 on one count of escape in the second degree out of Klamath County. His earliest release date was December 2nd, 2017.

Next of kin has been notified. No other details are available at this time.