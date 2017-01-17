Oregon National Guard to support 58th Presidential Inauguration in D.C.

SALEM, OR - Nearly 50 Oregon National Guard service members will support the 58th Presidential Inauguration, January 18-22, in Washington, D.C. The Oregon Guardsmen will augment the District of Columbia National Guard as part of Joint Task Force -- District of Columbia (JTF -- DC), supporting events such as the opening ceremony, swearing-in ceremony, inaugural speech and parade, as well as follow-on events.

Oregon Soldiers from the 1186th Military Police Company, 821st Troop Command Battalion, based in Salem, Oregon, will assist district and federal agencies with security, including crowd management, traffic control, and assisting with the flow of people in and out of the area during the inaugural events.

In addition, Oregon National Guard public affairs personnel will assist with highlighting the overall National Guard participation in this historical event. These public affairs specialists will capture photos and video of the Guard's participation, and assist with coordinating news conferences and interviews with Guardsmen.

"Partnering with local, federal security and public safety agencies during the 58th Presidential Inauguration is just one more example of how the Oregon National Guard is "Always Ready, Always There," said Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs for the Oregon Military Department.

The Oregon National Guard routinely supports civil authorities when needed during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners.

In total, more than 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, will serve with the joint task force. The District of Columbia National Guard specifically created JTF - DC in response to requests for assistance from local and federal agencies in the National Capital Region. The National Guard task force will supplement security, communication, medical evacuation and other support capabilities.

A crowd of 800,000 to 1-million is estimated to attend this national event. Civilian law enforcement officers are responsible for the safety and security of all personnel during the inaugural events. The National Guardsmen will provide assistance to local civilian authorities as requested. All National Guard forces supporting the Inauguration will be sworn in as Special Police by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. However, the National Guardsmen will not be armed. This support ensures that the hundreds of thousands of expected spectators will be able to move around smoothly and safely before, during and after the Inauguration events.

National Guard support to presidential inaugurations dates to April 30, 1789, when local militia members (today's National Guard) joined the U.S. Army and Revolutionary War veterans to form an honor detail and escort Gen. George Washington during the procession from Mount Vernon, Va., to his inauguration ceremony in New York City. The National Guard has continued this tradition of inaugural support ever since. Over the years, National Guard involvement has grown and is designated to honor the commander-in-chief, recognize civilian control of the military, and celebrate democracy.