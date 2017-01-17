Gabby the police K-9 is officially retired

YAKIMA, WA - This morning, sheriffs gathered at the Yakima County Sheriff's Office to show their support and recognize Gabby, a drug-detecting canine, who is now officially retired.

Gabby the Pit bull worked for the Sheriff's Officer for six years. She was initially a rescue dog, and in 2012 went under the care of Sergeant Robert Tucker. Sgt. Tucker says that Gabby made the perfect partner.

"At the sheriff's department we don't have partners, and she has basically become my partner," said Sgt. Tucker. "In the last month or two since I've been promoted, it's been kind of lonely in my car."

Gabby provided services for many schools throughout all of Yakima County, as well as the DEA and other task forces during her service. She was also involved in many drug-related arrests.

"I like to say she is kind of impersonal," said Sgt. Tucker. "She is not aggressive or anything like that, she just does not like human affection but what she loves to do is work."

Gabby's position has already been filled by another K-9, a 2-year-old Black Lab named Remington.

"He's hyper, super energetic, and it just never ends," said Justin Paganelli, Remington's handler.

Now that Gabby has said her goodbyes, Sgt. Tucker says she will be moving in with him where she'll spend the rest of her days by his side.