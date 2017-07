City of Kennewick launches new mobile app

KENNEWICK, WA - Cities are trying to keep up as technology continues to advance at a rapid rate, and for the City of Kennewick, they're having no issues.

Reporter Mackenzie Maynard found out the city's secret to staying on top of things.

At the end of 2016 the City of Kennewick launched a new website, and just a few weeks into the new year they launched a new app.

Today we talked with Evelyn Lusignan with the city of Kennewick, and learned that the app is compiled of the most popular icons and things residents request the most. She showed us a few we can expect to see.

"This connects directly into our GIS system for our mapping function, permits, job opportunities, signing up for parks and recreation programs," Lusignan said. "Basically all the main information on our website on the go."

The app is currently available in the Apple App Store as well as the Google App Store.