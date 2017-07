Navy officer surprises daughter after a year overseas

KENNEWICK, WA - It's been over a year since Petty Officer Jake Wilson has seen his daughter in person. He finally returned home a few days ago after living in Japan while he was serving in the Navy.

What was most on his mind while overseas? Being with his family again. His only connection with his daughter Kyra were through FaceTime and phone calls, which is why he decided to put a plan in action.

"I saw a few of the YouTube videos that hit you right in the heart," said Wilson. "I wanted to surprise my daughter that way and try to make it memorable."

He coordinated with the school to get Kyra out of her classroom for a moment so when she returned there would be a surprise at her desk.

"To see that uniform in her seat, it's going to be awesome."

What's next for the family? Creating little moments and memories they've missed so very much the past 12 months.

"I just want to do everything fun get all the family together," said Wilson. "Have dinner, go out just have a good time and try to make up for the lost time that I haven't been back for the past year."