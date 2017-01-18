Man arrested after standoff with police in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Police arrested a man with a gun after more than an hour long stand off last night. The man allegedly called 911 and made threats to dispatch sending police to the area of Court St and 17th in Pasco.

Around 5 p.m. police say he fired a single shot in the air and barricaded himself inside an apartment.

But officers say the problem started long before that. Sgt. Chad Pettijohn with the Pasco Police Department says, "We have been dealing with an incident that's been unfolding the past several days with an individual that was having some issues, don't know if it's mental health or what type of issues but there were some concerns and it kind of came to a boiling point."

Police were able to take the man into custody when he left the apartment and tried running away.

Right now, we don't know the name of the suspect or if he will be facing charges.