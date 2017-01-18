Firefighters mopping up after early morning house fire in Terrace Heights

TERRACE HEIGHTS, WA - Firefighters are mopping up a fire on the 3500 Blk. Of Terrace Heights Dr. in Yakima County.

The call came in around around 5:30 Wednesday morning. When firefighters got on scene they found a home, fully engulfed. Advanced Life Systems says the same house caught on fire Tuesday as well.

Right now, the fire is under investigation.

