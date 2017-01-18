Agrium honored to support community initiatives

KENNEWICK, WA - Agrium Inc. is pleased to share that as part of their community investment efforts, they presented three outstanding community organizations with of $10,000 each. Each presentation was provided by acting Plant Manager Erik Vettegren to Domestic Violence Services of Benton Franklin Counties, the Soroptimist Club and to Columbia Industries’ Community Center.

“Agrium focuses our community investment on areas that provide a better future for the communities where we have operations. The site has been contributing donation dollars to the community for many years, however we took a different approach this year. We reached out to the community and asked for organizations to apply for funding. We received a number of worthy applications, which we narrowed down to three. Overall, we wanted to ensure we were providing support where it is most needed, where it would have a big impact and that it benefits people living in this area. It really is inspiring to see the great work these organizations do,” stated Agrium’s acting Plant Manager, Erik Vettergren.

Speaking about the community kitchen project for adults living with intellectual disabilities, Rich Foeppel, President/CEO of Columbia Industries had this to say, “Agrium’s contribution will help Columbia Industries expand the existing cooking program at CI Community Center, and better support special events for members and their families.” CI Community Center offers a safe, creative, and supervised place for people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities, while providing respite for their care givers.

Helene Schwartz said that the funds for their program through the Soroptimist Club will help to allow teen moms to pursue their education goals as well as foster and develop career goals and healthy relationships.

The Girl’s Circle director Daniel Aspiri from Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties said “Receiving this money will allow us to expand our Girl’s Circle groups, which has been extremely impactful with school age girls. We are getting reports from participants of healthier relationships, improved engagement at school and general increase in happiness and positive changes to their lives. Thank you for helping make a difference.”

The checks were presented to each organization separately on January 17th.