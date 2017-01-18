Cancer patients benefiting from annual Wapato Bean Feed - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Cancer patients benefiting from annual Wapato Bean Feed

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE:

WAPATO, WA - Friday evening, Wapato High School held its 60th Annual Bean Feed, a social gathering where people united for some good food and to fight cancer.

"It's one of our events here in Wapato that brings the whole entire community together," said Eric Diener, Wapato High School Principal. "It's just a great time to share stories, see people you haven't seen in a long time."

Diener says that each year the event attracts between 400 and 600 people, and raises around $3,000. This year, all proceeds will be going to the North Star Lodge Cancer Center in Yakima.

"I see the bean feed going on for another 200 years, it's a great event that we really cherish," said Diener.

Like previous years, this simple formula of beans and bread will equal help for those fighting a tough battle.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

WAPATO, WA - When the doors open for the annual Wapato High School Bean Feed this Friday it will be celebrating a big birthday. This year is the 60th anniversary of this favored community event. That’s a lot of beans! The Bean Feed started in 1957 as a fundraiser to help a student battling cancer and every year since then the proceeds have been donated to help fight the cancer battle. In recent years the proceeds have gone the North Star Lodge Cancer Center in Yakima. That will be the case again this year.

The 60th Annual Bean Feed takes place this Friday, January 20th, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Wapato High School Commons Area. Tickets are available at the door. It is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for kids/students. In addition to the traditional Cowboy Bean meal you will also have your choice of chili. There will also be plenty of student entertainment for you to enjoy during the event.

Wapato will also be hosting East Valley in basketball that evening and it is Alumni Night at the games so we encourage all Wapato High School Alumni to attend and be recognized. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy a meal at the Bean Feed and then watch some exciting High School basketball.

WHAT: 60th Annual Bean Feed

WHEN: Friday, January 20, 2017, from 4:30-7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Wapato High School Commons

TICKETS: Available at the door. Adults-$5.00/ Students/Kids-$3.00

