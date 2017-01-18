Tri-Cities well-represented at annual H-1 Unlimited Champions Gala

Tri-Cities well-represented at annual H-1 Unlimited Champions Ga - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KENNEWICK, WA - Dozens of awards were handed out at the annual H-1 Unlimited Champions Gala in Seattle. No surprise here, the Tri-Cities was well-represented. 

Longtime Columbia Cup Media Director, Niles Mayfield, who passed away in December was awarded the Vic Nelawake award which is given to the sport's top volunteer. Tri-City Water Follies once again received the Race Site of the Year award. Richland native, Dan Hoover, won Crew Chief of the Year. Hoover heads the team for the Homestreet Bank Boat.

