Posted on 01/19/17

DIGITAL JOURNALIST

KHQ-TV in Spokane, WA is looking for a Digital Journalist to join the Inland Northwest's largest, proudest news team. Do you love breaking news and want to be a super-star? You’ll cover breaking, develop and nurture local news contacts, enterprise unique content, and follow-up on news stories. You will not only develop stories, but also shoot, write, and edit them for multiple media platforms. We need a highly motivated individual who is well-versed in the rules of journalism, capable of working in a self-directed environment and able to exercise a high level of creativity and enterprise.

Required Qualifications & Skills:

Previous reporting experience with professional print or online news organization, either as a staff member or intern; Experience with mobile reporting tools; Willingness to work overtime when necessary;

Knowledge of and desire to participate in social media; Ability to adapt in a changing media and technology landscape; Ability to use web-based applications such as G-mail, Google, Facebook, etc.

Other Requirements:

Passion and dedication to news; Great story teller who writes to video; Must enjoy working as one “man” band; Good video photographer with an eye for news, features and sports; Minimum two years’ experience as a television news reporter, shooter or editor; Familiarity with ENG and SNG; Ability to meet daily deadlines and work cooperatively with other staff members; Experience editing news copy and video; Good phone etiquette; Newsroom computer experience preferred; Must possess a valid driver's license with no DUI convictions; Ability to carry fifty pounds of television equipment; Pass pre-employment drug test.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Radio/Television, Film, Fine Arts or related field AND four years’ experience operating video cameras and editing equipment; OR, Two years’ experience operating video cameras and editing equipment; OR, an equivalent combination of experience, training and/or education. KHQ is

An Equal Opportunity Employer as well as Spokane’s legacy station with deep roots in the community--and proud of it. If you want to be part of our team, send a resume & demo link to: reporterjob@khq.com EOE, women & minorities encouraged to apply. No phone calls please.