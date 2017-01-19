Icy road conditions result in closure of part of I-90

ELLENSBURG, WA - Wednesday the Department of Transportation shut down a large portion of I-90 from Ellensburg to North Bend.

The reason for the closure? Dangerous conditions caused by snow and ice accumulation.

"It's extremely dangerous, hazardous conditions," said Meagan Lott, spokesperson for WSDOT. "We're seeing trees falling onto the roadway due to that heavy ice accumulation as well as some unstable slopes."

Lott says conditions have resulted in around 30 downed trees, unstable slopes, and slick roads.

The closure has caused many to delay their trips, resulting in drivers staying at the Flying J Travel Plaza truck stop in Ellensburg.

"It is what it is, I mean it's better safe than sorry," said Tim Blankership, a truck driver stuck in Ellensburg. "I mean, those guys are up there working their butts off clearing it up and I'd rather sit here and wait until it is safe."

Despite weather conditions, some were able to brave the pass on Tuesday.

"it was getting pretty rough, it was sleeting real bad, the roads were already slick," said Ricky Hagwood, a truck driver. "I chained up and I rode my chains all the way from Snoqualmie all the way to here."

WSDOT estimated that around 28,000 drivers would be affected by the closure.

Because of conditions, workers were not able to assess the pass until Thursday morning.