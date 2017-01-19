CRIME STOPPERS: Eriberto "Robert" Valdez aka "Monster"

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police, U.S. Marshals, and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Eriberto "Robert" Valdez aka "Monster".

Valdez is 27 years old (DOB:07/05/1989), 5'08", 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Valdez has numerous tattoos: one on his head, a star on the left side of his neck, and a joker on his left arm.

Valdez is wanted for a Federal probation violation warrant. He goes by the street name "Monster" and is a gang member. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about where he is, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you

can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have any information, please call 800-222-8477.