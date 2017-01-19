Semi vs pickup collision two miles west of Yakima leaves one dead

YAKIMA, WA - On Thursday, January 19th at approximately 7:30 a.m., a two car collision at the traffic signal at the intersection of Old Naches Highway and SR-12 left one person dead.

25-year-old Kyle G. Corbin of Yakima was driving southbound on Old Naches Highway when he failed to yield at the traffic signal and collided with 33-year-old Abacu M. Cervantes of Granger who was traveling westbound on SR-12 in a semi. The vehicles collided in the westbound lanes and came to a stop blocking the eastbound lanes of SR-12, about two miles west of Yakima.

Corbin was pronounced dead at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. Cervantes was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved.

The cause is still under investigation.