ATF offering $5,000 for information on Buena church fire

02/02/17 UPDATE:

BUENA, WA - New developments tonight in last month's devastating church fire in Buena: a Federal agency is now helping in the investigation, and they want your help to solve this case.

The ATF is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information on the fire that completely destroyed the "Templo Pentescotes Montesion Church" last month.

The Federal Agency is getting involved because they have fire investigation experts. At this time, the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Earlier today, reporter Veronica Padilla spoke with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and learned that the preliminary investigation found multiple ignition sources at the church that sits at the intersection of Buena Road and Burr Street.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined but the evidence of those ignition sources has not ruled out the possibility of arson.

The fire happened at 3:00 a.m. on January 19th. Investigators are hoping that someone knows what happened and will come forward with information.

If you know anything, you can call the ATF at 888-283-3473. You can remain anonymous. Or you can submit a confidential tip through the ATF's new "Report It" app that's available through Google Play and the Apple App Store.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

BUENA, WA - At around 3:00 a.m. this morning, Fire District #5 was dispatched to a possible structure fire at the church at the corner of Buena Road and Burr Street in Buena.

While they were still en route to the scene, a Yakima Sheriff's Office officer arrived and advised there was heavy smoke and flames showing from the roof. When fire department units arrived, the building was approximately 50% engulfed in fire.

About half of the building collapsed while firefighters were still stretching hose lines to attack the fire, only five minutes after first units arrived. The rest of the building collapsed after being attacked for firefighter safety. Crews were able to finish extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters had lots of difficulty with ice and had to be very careful moving around and pulling hoses.