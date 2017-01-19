ATF offering $5,000 for information on Buena church fire

ATF offering $5,000 for information on Buena church firePosted: Updated:
Small food producers asked to comply with new food safety rules
Starting in September, small food producers will need to comply to new federal food safety rules as part of FSMA, the Food Safety Modernization Act.
Sheep Fire in Selah now 20 percent contained
Firefighters are working to contain the Sheep Fire in Selah.
Grandview officers searching for suspects in shots fired incident
On Sunday, July 23, at 11:37 p.m., Grandview officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Birch Street on a shots fired call.
City council action backs construction of affordable housing
Four new single-family residential units are planned for the city of Yakima after the City Council unanimously approved contracts on Tuesday, July 18th with Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity.
Injured hiker rescued from Pacific Crest Trail
On Sunday 7/23/2017, an injured hiker from Snohomish was rescued by helicopter from the Pacific Crest Trail near Chikamin Peak, 25 miles northwest of Cle Elum.
Fires shut down part of Greenway in Yakima
Yakima Police have a person of interest in custody after a few fires near the Greenway in Yakima.
Firefighters work over the weekend to contain The 400 Fire
Firefighters are hoping to fully contain The 400 Fire burning in Yakima soon.
Driver suffers minor injuries after crash on Columbia Center Boulevard
KENNEWICK- A man involved in the crash on Columbia Center and Deschutes Ave Sunday has been charged with a DUI and is in jail. The driver of the pictured red SUV failed to yield while making a left turn onto Deschutes. The woman was struck by a white truck that was southbound with a green light. The SUV rolled and the Kennewick Fire Department had to cut the roof off the vehicle to extract the driver. The driver was later transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
City leaders discuss making Camp Hope a long-term solution
YAKIMA, WA - Homeless camp, Camp Hope in Yakima, opened four months ago. The camp was supposed to be temporary and close in November, but now the Yakima City Council, the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments and the camp are discussing the possibility of making it a long-term solution. "We are trying to get ahead of the curve, we are trying to be proactive and not wait until October to think about winter, so that is why we want to start that conversation now," said...
Yakima Woman Recounts Eight Days Wandering Naches Forest
Kaylynn Johnson is still recovering from the motorcycle crash with a family friend near the little Naches campground on June 23rd.
