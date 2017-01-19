Slippery sidewalks send several to hospitals

KENNEWICK, WA - Following two nights of freezing rain, Tri-Cities roads weren't too terrible Thursday morning despite all the ice and slush. However, sidewalks turned to skating rinks. The dangerous walking conditions caused many people to fall and get hurt.



Kennewick firefighters received several calls this week for fall injuries and most of the injured had to be taken to area hospitals.

"A lot of the folks are trying to go out and make things safer but then they slip and fall. You'll see hip fractures, broken arms, broken ankles, head injuries... So it is quite dangerous," said Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz with the Kennewick Fire Department.



His best advice? Stay inside and off the ice unless you are well prepared for it. You can wear ice cleats that are available at many local stores, use ice melt on walkways, and know what your route is going to be. Also, always let somebody know where you are going in case you fall and have no way of calling for help.