Tri-Cities Food Bank urgently needs volunteers

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-Cities Food Bank (TCFB) has an urgent need for volunteers in order to continue effective operations. Volunteers are currently needed at the Central Distribution Facility in Kennewick to pick up and deliver food within the Tri-Cities and Benton City, at the Benton City branch to serve as a Thursday Site Manager, and at the Kennewick branch to serve as a warehouse manager.

“Without some new volunteer support the Tri-Cities Food Bank will have a difficult time in the coming months providing the level of supplemental food support that we expect,” said TCFB Executive Director Bill Kitchen. “We have a long tradition of volunteers, many of them retirees, that are dedicated to their community through service and when those volunteers retire or leave the Food Bank we have gaps that need to be filled.”

The TCFB is in immediate need of one Monday morning driver that will drive a 3/4 ton pickup or a 16 foot box van. An on-call driver is also needed. No CDL is required but you must have a clean driving record. Drivers need to be able to lift up to 40 lbs and work up to four hours for one or two mornings each week. Forklift experience not required, but helpful.

There is also an immediate need for a Site Manager for our location in Benton City to oversee the management of the Benton City branch during the Thursday 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm shift. Duties include coordinating staff, setting up food allocations, overseeing shift activities such as intake/computer staff, warehouse operations, and ensuring compliance reporting guidelines.

The Kennewick branch warehouse needs a person to oversee and direct staff in grocery pick up operations, sorting and staging food for distribution to our clients, managing the receipt of food donations from other organizations and individuals, and assuring that all food is accounted for during receipt and disbursement activities.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the TCFB should call 509-582-0411 during the morning hours Monday through Friday for more details or you can visit TCFB’ website at: http://www.tricitiesfoodbank.org/