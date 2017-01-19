West Valley School District seeks bond to support growing needs

YAKIMA, WA - Separated rooms and not enough space to accommodate students are some of the problems that Apple Valley Elementary and other schools in the West Valley School District face, but next month residents will have the opportunity to change that.

Since it was created back in 1969, Apple Valley Elementary has been consistently trying to meet the needs of their growing student population.

At the moment the school is over capacity by more than 100 students, resulting in a lack of space...but that's not the only issue the school is having; they're also in need of infrastructure upgrades.

"Our schools need to demonstrate that we are moving and becoming more modern, having more technology, and absolutely having more size for the people coming into are area," said Heidi Sutton, the Apple Valley Elementary School Principal.

To do that, the school district is seeking a bond that would replace both Apple and Summitview Elementary Schools and would provide modifications to West Valley Junior High School.

"Our hope is that the community feels that this is beneficial for them," said Sutton. "Building two new elementary schools in this community will impact everyone."

The bond would cost close to $82 million, 21 of which would be paid for by the state.

Last year the school district attempted to pass a similar bond, but it failed. Now they hope they can rally residents to make their schools better for all current and future students.

"We are just hoping within the voters, the registered voter within the West Valley School District, that we are going to capture them," said Sutton.

In order for the bond to pass, the district needs a majority vote of at least 60%.

West Valley residents will have the opportunity to vote on this bond on February 14th.