The Red Badge Project: a way for veterans to tell their stories

The Red Badge Project: a way for veterans to tell their storiesPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Fire dangers demonstration
Fire dangers demonstration
16-year-old stabs father after argument
16-year-old stabs father after argument
A 16-year-old boy is in police custody for allegedly stabbing his dad after a fight.More >>
A 16-year-old boy is in police custody for allegedly stabbing his dad after a fight.More >>
Pasco Police locate stolen car, detain 3 suspects after standoff
Pasco Police locate stolen car, detain 3 suspects after standoff
Earlier this morning, Pasco Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Tahitian Inn in Pasco.More >>
Earlier this morning, Pasco Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Tahitian Inn in Pasco.More >>
Graffiti artist makes a positive impact on the community
Graffiti artist makes a positive impact on the community
In the month of June, the Kennewick Police Department joined the Benton County Sheriff's Office to resolve a dozen cases of graffiti in Finley.More >>
In the month of June, the Kennewick Police Department joined the Benton County Sheriff's Office to resolve a dozen cases of graffiti in Finley.More >>
Pasco Police investigating two Saturday night car fires
Pasco Police investigating two Saturday night car fires
Pasco Police are looking for the suspect in what they believe were two cases of arson that happened on Saturday night.More >>
Pasco Police are looking for the suspect in what they believe were two cases of arson that happened on Saturday night.More >>
Walla Walla General Hospital closes its doors
Walla Walla General Hospital closes its doors
The day has come and Walla Walla General Hospital has closed its doors, with patients being transferred to other hospitals and employees looking for work.More >>
The day has come and Walla Walla General Hospital has closed its doors, with patients being transferred to other hospitals and employees looking for work.More >>
Pasco Police investigating after two men are stabbed
Pasco Police investigating after two men are stabbed
Right now, Pasco Police are investigating a stabbing that happened this afternoon.More >>
Right now, Pasco Police are investigating a stabbing that happened this afternoon.More >>
College Place Farmer's Market to begin July 27
College Place Farmer's Market to begin July 27
The College Place Farmer’s & Artisan Market is to begin operations on Thursday, July 27th at 4 p.m.More >>
The College Place Farmer’s & Artisan Market is to begin operations on Thursday, July 27th at 4 p.m.More >>
CBC names finalists for College President
CBC names finalists for College President
Three finalists will be interviewed in the month of August for the position of President of Columbia Basin College.More >>
Three finalists will be interviewed in the month of August for the position of President of Columbia Basin College.More >>
Senators Murray, Cantwell secure new provisions in senate bill to address Hanford chemical vapor concerns
Senators Murray, Cantwell secure new provisions in senate bill to address Hanford chemical vapor concerns
Today, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and a senior member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced they secured new provisions in the Fiscal Year 2018 Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill to address ongoing concerns about workers in or near the t...More >>
Today, Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and a senior member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced they secured new provisions in the Fiscal Year 2018 Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill to address ongoing concerns about workers in or near the t...More >>