Statement from Gov. Inslee on today's Inaugural events

WASHINGTON - Governor Inslee made this statement today in regards to the Inaugural events:

“I want to thank President Barack Obama, who served eight years with a level of grace, dignity, diligence and humor that inspired a renewed confidence and respect in our nation from people around the world. His legacy will be marked by his passion for public service, justice and fairness and by his genuine love for his country and its people. I wish him and his family all the best.

“Today we witnessed the peaceful transition of power. And today we are reminded that the best thing we can do is concentrate on protecting and promoting our values in our state, whether in Carnation, where I’m visiting schools this morning to promote more education funding or in Spokane, where I spoke yesterday about the need to protect our health care.

“Nothing will diminish our irrevocable commitment to our state to represent who we are at our core. Our state has a proud history of inclusivity and compassion for all?—?regardless of class, race, gender, ethnicity, immigration status or sexual orientation. This legacy is integral to the character of our state and a foundation for what makes the Evergreen State so exceptional.

“No president or administration can change that. We’ll continue our fight and ensure that whatever happens in the other Washington, this Washington will remain a beacon of hope, progress and opportunity for all.”

Congressman Dan Newhouse also had something to say, and released the following statement after the official swearing-in ceremony of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence:

“Today we celebrated the peaceful transfer of power from former-President Obama to President Trump. As Americans, we can be grateful for yet another orderly transition of power that continues our experiment of self-government. Although this happens every four years, we should not take this democratic tradition that preserves the rule of law for granted. I am looking forward to working with President Trump, Vice President Pence, and all of my colleagues in Congress to ensure that our freedoms are defended, that America is safe, and that our economy is strong. It is the end of the status quo in our government, and I look forward to a new day in our nation’s capital.”