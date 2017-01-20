Yakima Police identify deceased gunshot victim found in car

YAKIMA, WA - At around 1:25 on Friday afternoon, Yakima Police responded to Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived they found an adult male inside a car with a gunshot wound. Medics arriving on the scene pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim has been identified as a 32-year-old man from the Grant County area. His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

No suspects have been identified as Yakima Police Department Detectives are investigating the homicide, which is the first in Yakima in 2017.