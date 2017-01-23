28-year-old Kennewick man dies in car crash

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Washington State Patrol says a Kennewick man is dead after an accident in West Richland Sunday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Keene Road and Van Giesen just before 4.

Troopers tell us 28-year-old Michael Woodall pulled out in front of a truck towing a horse trailer, and was then t-boned. Sadly, Woodall died at the scene.

West Richland Police, fire and Washington State Patrol closed down the road for a few hours and reopened it around 7:30 p.m.

Right now, the accident is under investigation.