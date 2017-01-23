Early morning mobile home fire causes $70,000 in damage

YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters are investigating after a fire damaged a mobile home early Monday morning. It happened just after 1 a.m. on West Washington Avenue in Yakima.

When firefighters got on scene they found smoke coming from the front of the mobile home. The fire was burning out the back of the building and through the roof.

Crews worked for about 30 minutes getting into and underneath the structure to knock down the main area of fire. Progress was held up because of the difficult access due to the floor having burnt through. After the main part of the fire was put out, crews were able to use fans to remove some of the smoke and steam to improve visibility. Investigators say the fire caused about $70,000 in damage.

Luckily no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Right now crews think the fire may have been accidental, but they are still investigating.