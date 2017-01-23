Smoke alarms warn family of Sunday afternoon garage fire

KENNEWICK, WA - Thanks to one homeowners quick thinking, firefighters were able to put out a garage fire in Kennewick pretty quickly Sunday afternoon. KFD responded around 1:45 p.m. to a home on South Perry Court, they found smoke coming from the garage as police blocked the street from traffic.

We're told smoke alarms in the house rang, alerting the family.

The fire captain told us the damage to the garage isn't severe, and the best news is that nobody got hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.