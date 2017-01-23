Department of Health says amount of flu related deaths continue to increase

WASHINGTON STATE- Washington health officials say 76 people have died from the flu this season as of Friday, up from 46 deaths reported the previous week. The latest weekly update from the state Department of Health shows that all but four of the people who died were 50 and older.



Earlier this week, Pierce County reported that a child younger than 10 died of the flu.



Pierce County had the highest number of reported flu-related deaths with 20, followed by 18 in Snohomish County. King County reported 11 deaths.