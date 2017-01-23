Lourdes Auxiliary & Foundation offering scholarships

PASCO, WA – Lourdes Foundation and Lourdes Auxiliary will award 7 scholarships to deserving local students seeking to advance their education for a healthcare related field.

To be considered for a scholarship, students must pursue undergraduate degrees in nursing or other healthcare related fields, reside in Benton, Franklin Counties or Burbank and complete the required application by March 30th, 2017. Special consideration will be based on academic achievement, volunteerism and financial need.

Six recipients will be awarded $1,500 towards their educational goals in the healthcare field, and one recipient will be awarded the $500 Sandberg-Stanke Memorial Nursing Scholarship, which is funded by the Tensmeyer Family. Scholarships will be awarded on April 17th, 2017 and recipients will be recognized at the Annual Scholarship Luncheon.

Lourdes Foundation and Auxiliary hold fundraisers throughout the year that contribute to the scholarship fund. “Our Mission has always been to help those in need. College students today face tremendous financial burden and we are committed to giving them a helping hand,” said Kathy Ruggles, Lourdes Foundation Board Chair.

For more information or to apply for a Lourdes Health Scholarship please contact Wendee Bodnar at 543-2412, email wendee.bondar@lourdesonline.org or visit www.yourlourdes.com.