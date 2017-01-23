Washington Healthplanfinder deadline for Feb. 1 coverage is tonight

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington Health Benefit Exchange is reminding customers that 10:00 p.m. tonight is the deadline to sign up for health and dental plans that begin on February 1st.

Residents who secure coverage after tonight’s deadline will have until the close of open enrollment – January 31st, 2017 – to sign up for plans. That coverage would begin March 1st.

“Any coverage purchased for the 2017 plan year will be good for the remainder of the year,” said Pam MacEwan, CEO of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. “We want to make sure that individuals and families take action in time and that they receive the assistance they need to help them through the process.”

The Exchange’s Customer Support Center (1-855-923-4633) is hosting extended hours from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. tonight to answer questions leading up to the deadline. In-person assistance is also available throughout the state and can be located by clicking the “Customer Support” link on www.wahealthplanfinder.org or visiting one of the new full-service enrollment centers. Additional call center hours (10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) are also being added this weekend to help those seeking coverage before the end of open enrollment on Tuesday, January 31st.

To bolster awareness efforts of the upcoming open enrollment deadline among younger consumers, the Exchange is collaborating with the Sasquatch! Music Festival on the first-ever Sasquatch! Music Festival Lineup Launch promotion. This interactive scavenger hunt informs people of new health insurance options and offered early access to the Official 2017 Sasquatch! Festival Lineup Announce Video.

“With days remaining until the deadline, it is increasingly important that the message of health and dental coverage reaches those ‘young invincibles’ who have not yet signed up,” said Michael Marchand, Director of Communications and Outreach for the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. “Innovative projects like the Sasquatch! Music Festival Lineup Launch allow us to connect with this audience at critical points in the enrollment period, like this final week leading up to January 31st.”

“Young invincibles” are defined as individuals who are 18-34 years of age. This year the Exchange has seen a 15 percent increase in enrollment in that demographic. Last week the Exchange reported that more than 200,000 customers had already secured health and dental plans through Washington Healthplanfinder, a 14 percent boost over the previous year.

Additional information tracking the impact of Washington Healthplanfinder and the Affordable Care Act on Washington state can be found at 1in4WA.com, a new website that was introduced last week.