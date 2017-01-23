Local school districts' plans to make up for snow days

TRI-CITIES, WA - The weather has been a big topic of discussion lately for many school districts around Washington. Reporter Kristina Shalhoup talked with some school districts about how this weather has impacted the end of the school year.

She spoke with Steve Aagaard from the Richland School District earlier today, and he told her that every year, Richland builds one single snow day into their schedule.

You may think that one snow day isn't enough, but usually the district doesn't even have to use it. This year, they've already had seven snow days, and it's only January...which has caused more than enough concern around the last day of school and graduation day.

Originally, graduation was set for June 2nd and the last day of school for June 9th, but now the last day is set for June 19th and graduation day has still not been determined, and it may not be for a while. Both of these important days will continuously be subject to change based on the weather as well as regulations from the state.

"There's a waiver process with the state," said Aagaard. "You can appeal to the state to have some of the days not made up, but we're going to wait on that probably because you have to see how many total closures you're going to have, and we're only in mid-January right now."

Kristina Shalhoup reached out to the Kennewick and Pasco School Districts as well. In Kennewick, while nothing is set in stone, the school board will meet on Wednesday night to discuss the best options to finish out the year. Pasco, however, is still unsure and has set no meeting time.

If you live in Richland and would like to have a say in how the school district handles the end of the year, you can attend the public city council meeting at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow evening.